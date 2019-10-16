Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Snags two passes in loss
Uzomah caught two of three targets for 26 total yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore.
Uzomah made his biggest mark early in the second quarter, taking a pass over the middle and barreling ahead for 22 yards. Uzomah has caught multiple passes in back-to-back games after being catchless in the prior three contests. He's unlikely to see many passes, so Uzomah's value depends on big plays with 53.7 percent of his 108 yards on the season coming on just two plays. He'll have a shot to make a play or two downfield against a Jaguars pass defense that is 25th in the league in opponent receiving yards per catch at 12.3 and just traded away Jalen Ramsey.
