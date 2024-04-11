The Eagles signed Uzomah (knee) to a one-year contract Thursday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Bengals and Jets, Uzomah has found a new home in Philadelphia. The nine-year veteran appeared in the Jets' first 12 games last year before sustaining a season-ending MCL injury. In those contests, Uzomah tallied eight receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown, playing in just 32-percent of the team's offensive snaps. Once 31-year-old has recovered from his MCL issue, he's expected to compete for the Eagles' top backup tight end role behind Dallas Goedert.