Uzomah (knee) is expected to be released by the Jets this offseason, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The veteran tight end finished the 2023 season on injured reserve after spraining his MCL in Week 13. His signing has proved to be a disaster for Jets GM Joe Douglas, as Uzomah has produced just 29 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns across 27 contests with the team. Entering the final year of a three-year, $24 million deal, Uzomah is due an $8 million salary in 2024. The Jets can save $5.3 million against the cap by releasing the 31-year-old, leaving behind over $5.9 million in dead money.