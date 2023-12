Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Uzomah (knee) will go on injured reserve.

Uzomah sprained his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. Once he's officially placed on injured reserve, Uzomah will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, so he won't be eligible to play before Week 18 against the Patriots. Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert had already been working ahead of Uzomah and will remain New York's top two tight ends.