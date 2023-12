Reader (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Reader popped up on the Bengals' injury report Friday with a back issue, and he now seems to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's affair. If the veteran defensive tackle were to be held out in Week 14, Josh Tupou would likely see increased work on the Bengals' defensive line.