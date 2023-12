Reader's quadriceps injury, which he suffered during the Bengals' game against the Vikings on Saturday, is potentially serious, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The defensive tackle "had an MRI to determine a diagnosis," per Rapoport. Reader was carted off the field in the first half and ruled out shortly thereafter. The eighth-year pro has 34 tackles, including one sack, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 2023.