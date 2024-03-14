The Lions signed Reader (quadriceps) to a two-year deal Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Reader's 2023 campaign was cut short due to a torn quadriceps, but it seems as if he's moved past the issue and now signed with the Lions. The 29-year-old defensive tackle was putting up solid numbers before he sustained his injury, recording 34 total tackles, including 1.0 sack and an additional tackle for loss across 14 appearances. Reader is known as one of the best run-stoppers in the entire NFL and he's expected to help improve a Lions' defensive line that already ranked second in rush yards allowed per game (91.1 yards) in 2023.