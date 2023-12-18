Reader (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Reader suffered a torn quadriceps during Saturday's win over the Vikings and had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season, so his shift to IR does not come as a surprise. Either way, the injury is still a significant blow to the Bengals' defensive front as they work to earn a playoff spot in the final three weeks of the season. Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele and Zachary Carter will all likely be called upon to help fill the void of Reader's absence.