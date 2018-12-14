Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick: Questionable for Sunday
Kirkpatrick (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Kirkpatrick suffered the ankle injury Week 13 against the Broncos and was unable to play against the Chargers last week, though he was able to return as a limited practice participant Thursday. The 29-year-old has dealt with a myriad of injuries this season but has missed only two games. Darqueze Dennard would likely draw the start at cornerback opposite William Jackson should Kirkpatrick remain sidelined Sunday.
