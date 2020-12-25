Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) is considered questionable going into Saturday's matchup against the 49ers after being held out of Thursday's practice session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirkpatrick was unable to participate throughout the entire practice week, but there remains a chance for him to suit up Week 16 after he proved capable of fighting through his hamstring injury last Sunday in a win over Philadelphia. An absence from Kirkpatrick would spell more opportunities for 2019 second-round draft choice Byron Murphy, who hasn't started since Week 10.