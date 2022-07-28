Holyfield (knee) was placed on the Bengals' reserve/injured list Thursday.
Holyfield was carted off Cincinnati's practice field Wednesday after suffering what was apparently a significant knee injury. The second-year running back will now be forced to miss the entirety of the 2022 season, unless he gets waived or released with an injury settlement by the Bengals. Holyfield's injury should clear a path for running back Jacques Patrick, who was signed in a corresponding move Thursday, to compete with Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams for Cincinnati's No. 3 running back spot in training camp.