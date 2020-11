The Bengals have placed Ross (foot) on injured reserve, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross has not played since Week 6 due to a variety of issues. He will now be sidelined at least the next three games. It has been rumored that the 24-year-old and former first-round pick could be transitioned into cornerback due to the team's lack of depth at the position. However, he will now just focus on his foot recovery.