Wynn (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wynn missed the last two games after suffering the concussion Week 2, but he appears to have worked his way through the concussion protocol. The 28-year-old figures to resume his role as a rotational defensive end.

