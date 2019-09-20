Bengals' Kerry Wynn: Still in concussion protocol
Wynn (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Wynn suffered this concussion in this past Sunday's game versus the 49ers, and he wasn't able to clear the league's protocol in time. He'll look to get healthy for Week 4's game versus the Steelers. Wynn's absence may open the door for Andrew Brown to play his first NFL snaps.
