Bailey (knee) is active Sunday against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Bailey seemed to be trending toward an inactive designation after not practicing Friday; however, the Purdue product will be suiting up for the Week 2 contest. He'll help provide depth at linebacker for the Bengals.
