The Bengals aren't interested in trading Hendrickson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, the defensive end requested a trade Wednesday, with Hendrickson's reported motivation being that he's seeking a long-term committed from the Bengals. At present, the 29-year-old -- who finished the 2023 regular season with 17.5 sacks -- is signed with Cincinnati through 2025. At this stage, the team doesn't appear inclined to deal the star pass rusher, a stance that also applies to wideout Tee Higgins, who also requested a trade earlier this offseason.