Hendrickson is participating in the Bengals' offseason workouts despite requesting a trade in late April, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hendrickson is under contract for the next two seasons and he's set to make $15 million in 2024, but he's unhappy with the lack of long-term security that Cincinnati has been willing to offer. The 29-year-old edge rusher is coming off the most productive season of his career, putting up 43 total tackles, including a career-best 16 tackles for loss and an additional 1.5 sacks. With Hendrickson participating in the Bengals' offseason workouts, he's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks in 2024, whether that's in Cincinnati or elsewhere.