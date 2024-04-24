Hendrickson recently requested to be traded from Cincinnati, a league source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, Hendrickson -- who is under contract for $15 million in 2024 and is on the books through 2025 -- is looking for more long-term security than the Bengals have been willing to offer to this point. The 29-year-old is coming of a 2023 campaign in which he recorded 43 tackles and made a major impact as a pass rusher by racking up a career-high 17.5 sacks over 17 games.