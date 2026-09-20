Hendrickson (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Hendrickson was able to manage just one limited practice this week due to a broken finger, but he'll be able to play through the injury Sunday while sporting a cast on the injured digit, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While facing off against the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the star edge rusher will be looking to secure his first sack as a member of the Ravens after being limited to just one solo tackle across 40 defensive snaps in a Week 1 win over the Colts.