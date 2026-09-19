Hendrickson (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Hendrickson sat out for each of the first two practices of the week, but he was spotted at Friday's practice with two of his fingers wrapped in a session that he was limited in. The veteran pass-rusher's official status may not be known until when the Ravens release their inactive players list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, though it would be a bit surprising to not see Hendrickson on the field for Baltimore's home opener. He logged one solo tackle and was credited with eight pressures in his Ravens debut against the Colts in a Week 1 win.