Hendrickson recorded 43 total tackles, including 17.5 sacks, in 17 games with the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Hendrickson remains Cincinnati's most productive edge rusher, as he's now tallied 39.5 sacks and made three consecutive Pro Bowls in his first three seasons with the team. The 29-year-old agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Bengals in the 2023 offseason, which keeps him in Cincinnati until the end of the 2025 season. Expect Hendrickson to continue producing at a high-level and be a major part of the Bengals' defensive gameplan in 2024.