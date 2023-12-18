Hendrickson recorded three tackles (one solo) including 1.5 sacks in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win versus the Vikings.
Hendrickson extended his sack streak to five games in Week 15. He also pushed his sack total on the season up to 15.0, which is already a career high for him with three games still left to play. He's a must-start IDP for Week 16.
