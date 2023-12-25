Hendrickson recorded a sack and a tackle for a loss in the Bengals' 34-11 loss to the Steelers on Saturday.
The defensive end now has 16 sacks on the season, good for second in the league behind T.J. Watt of the Steelers, who has 17. Hendrickson also has 40 tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 2023.
