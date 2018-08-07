Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Avoiding setbacks so far

Eifert (back) took part in Monday's padded practice, but he was limited to individual work Tuesday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert doesn't seem to have any limitations in terms of taking contact, but the Bengals have been careful to manage his reps since removing him from the PUP list July 30. While he'll likely be held out for Thursday's preseason opener against Chicago, the 27-year-old tight end seems to be on the right track for Week 1 of the regular season. With Tyler Kroft also on hand at tight end, the Bengals might consider limiting Eifert's snap counts to give him a better shot at staying healthy throughout the year.