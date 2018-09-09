Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Catches three in opener

Eifert caught all three of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 win over the Colts.

Eifert finished fourth on the team in targets behind A.J. Green (eight), Joe Mixon (seven) and Tyler Boyd (five). The tight end made all the plays asked of him, and his physical style should earn Eifert more red-zone looks moving forward.

