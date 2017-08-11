Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Playing Friday

Eifert will play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off an injury-plagued 2016, Eifert was nonetheless given full clearance at the start of training camp, during which he's looked like the tight end of old. While he'll be hard-pressed to match his touchdown-per-game pace of two years ago, his performance Friday will shed light on where the soon-to-be 27-year-old stands, health-wise.