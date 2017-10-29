Holmes caught three of four targets for 51 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-14 win over the Raiders.

Holmes got his team on the board with a six-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He caught just two more passes the rest of the way, including one for a 34-yard gain, but that was enough to lead the team in receiving in what was another run-heavy effort. With three receiving touchdowns this season, Holmes has an opportunity to assume a larger role on a team desperate for playmakers on the outside. It remains to be seen if he can take advantage, with his next opportunity coming Thursday against the Jets.

