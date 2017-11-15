Holmes only saw nine offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Saints while not receiving a single target.

Even with rookie Zay Jones out with an ankle injury, Holmes is at best serving as a No. 4 receiver behind newcomer Kelvin Benjamin, Jordan Matthews and Deonte Thompson. There was actually a chance the Bills would cut Holmes last week, as a combination of releases to fringe players would have netted the team a third-rounder based on offseason activity. In the end, the Bills decided they like what they have and will stick with the veteran Holmes as a depth receiver.