Bills' Antonio Williams: Remaining in Buffalo
Williams signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Tuesday.
Williams was one of 13 players to earn a future contract from the Bills this week. The running back made one appearance for the Bills in 2020, rushing for 63 and two scores on 12 carries in Week 17.
