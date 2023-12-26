Knox caught both of his targets for 26 yards in Buffalo's 24-22 win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Knox was on the field for 46 percent of the offensive snaps compared to 40 percent for rookie teammate Dalton Kincaid, who was also targeted twice but caught just one ball for seven yards. With every game crucial for the Bills here on out and both tight ends healthy, it's becoming clear this is going to be a timeshare depending on the game situation and offensive formation. The offense is clicking, but there's also plenty of talent and it's become tough to trust anyone on a weekly basis outside of Josh Allen, James Cook and Stefon Diggs, and even the star Diggs has struggled lately. Knox at least looks healthy after returning from a wrist injury three weeks ago, but he's totaled just five catches for 62 yards over that three-game span.