Knox finished the 2023 regular season with 22 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games.

An injured wrist and subsequent surgery caused Knox to miss Weeks 8-12, and by that point, rookie phenom Dalton Kincaid was well on his way to usurping the No. 1 tight end spot. With Kincaid finishing with a 73-673-2 line and having three more years on his contract, Knox seems relegated to a No. 2 role entering next season. Knox is also a decent blocker, so while he should maintain an important role in the offense, it would take an injury to Kincaid for the former to have any meaningful value next season, even in a Josh Allen-led attack.