Knox (illness) doesn't carry a designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers.

An illness sidelined Knox for Thursday's practice, but the tight end's return to a full session Friday sets the stage for him to be available for Buffalo's playoff opener. With wideout Gabe Davis (knee) ruled out for the contest, Knox will have a chance to make his mark Sunday alongside fellow TE Dalton Kincaid and top WR Stefon Diggs, especially if inclement weather at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, according to Patrick Warren of the team's official site, results in a game plan that leans on the run and a less aggressive passing attack.