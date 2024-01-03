Knox played 29 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Knox is still getting on the field with regularity, playing between 43 percent and 63 percent of the offensive snaps since returning from a wrist injury in Week 14. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid led the team with 87 yards on four catches, further cementing himself as the better receiving option among the two. As for Knox, he has only one touchdown catch on the season and hasn't exceeded 36 receiving yards in any of his 11 games played, leaving him as a deep option at best among fantasy tight ends.