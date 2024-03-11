Knox and the Bills have agreed to a restructured contract that lowers his scheduled $14.4 million cap hit for 2024, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end is entering the second season of a four-year, $52 million extension that guarantees most of his money through 2024 but none thereafter. It's possible this agreement changes that, but if not, Knox's future with the team could come into question next offseason. His fantasy value has taken a big hit since the Bills drafted fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.