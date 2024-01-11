Knox isn't participating in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Knox's ailment apparently surfaced at some point after Wednesday's practice, as the veteran tight end didn't appear on the Bills' initial weekly injury report released a day earlier. Assuming he's able to make a quick recovery from the illness and gets back on the field for Friday's practice, Knox should still be in good position to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers. After returning from injured reserve following the Bills' Week 13 bye, Knox suited up for each of the team's final five regular-season contests but played fewer than half of the offensive snaps in four of those games while rookie Dalton Kincaid surpassed him in the pecking order at tight end.