Coach Sean McDermott made it clear Anderson (concussion) is ahead of Nathan Peterman in the pecking order at quarterback, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Not that there was really any doubt, but McDermott confirmed Anderson will start against the Jets in Week 10 if he's cleared from the concussion protocol and Josh Allen (shoulder) still isn't ready. The team may want to play it safe with the rookie ahead of a Week 11 bye.