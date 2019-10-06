Bills' Frank Gore: Gains 69 yards

Gore ran for 60 yards on 14 carries and added nine yards on two catches during Sunday's 14-7 win over Tennessee.

Even without rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring), Gore put together his lowest yardage total since Week 1 against a fairly stout Titans defense. Coming into Sunday, Gore had at least 80 yards in three consecutive games. Look for him to make it four times in five games as Buffalo's Week 7 opponent, Miami, has surrendered a NFL-high 175.8 rushing yards per game.