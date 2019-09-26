Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Ankle injury surfaces
McKenzie did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
McKenzie wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday, so it appears that his injury is new. Fellow wideouts Zay Jones (shoulder) and Robert Foster (groin) were limited in practice Thursday. It's possible that Buffalo could be forced to enter Sunday's divisional tilt against the Patriots with a depleted receiver corps.
