Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Catches lone target
McKenzie caught his only target, a nine-yard gain during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.
It was a drab follow-up to Week 2's game with a touchdown reception for McKenzie. There was a point last season in which McKenzie was WR2 in Buffalo. The diminutive speedster is now pushed down-roster on a Buffalo team that leans on the run and a sophomore quarterback who is still a bit inconsistent. McKenzie is unlikely to get more than a few targets per game, but -- in fairness -- he can turn any one of them into a big play.
