Cook (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday night's game against the Chargers.

After missing Wednesday's session due to an illness, Cook practiced without restrictions Thursday, which sets the stage for the 2022 second-rounder to continue to lead the Bills backfield this weekend against the 5-9 Chargers. In this past Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys, Cook turned in the most productive fantasy effort of his NFL career, carrying 25 times for 179 yards and a touchdown while catching two of his three targets for 42 yards and another score.