Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Crowder (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
McDermott said Crowder is moving in the right direction, but the veteran wideout will still need a bit more time before making his potential return. Crowder resumed practicing last week, just over three months after he suffered a fractured ankle in Week 4 win. With Isaiah McKenzie having resumed practicing in full, however, the Bills aren't in serious need of additional receiver depth.
