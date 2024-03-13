Crowder is re-signing with the Commanders for one season, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Crowder spent his first four season in Washington (2015-18) and made his way back to the Commanders last fall. He had one big game in a Week 8 loss to the Eagles but mostly served as a return specialist and depth receiver. Crowder turns 31 in August and may not have a guaranteed roster spot heading into training camp this summer.