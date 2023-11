Crowder was held without a catch on one target in Sunday's 29-26 loss at Seattle

Curtis Samuel's return from a foot injury dropped Crowder to 10 percent snap share and meant his main role was returning punts. It'll likely be a similar story Week 11 against the Giants, and there's not much upside for Crowder even if Samuel misses more time down the road, given that Dyami Brown also helped fill the gap during Samuel's recent absence.