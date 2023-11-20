Crowder caught both of his targets for 12 yards in a 31-19 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Crowder, Dyami Brown and Byron Pringle each played 25-to-30 percent of snaps, splitting the No. 3 receiver role after Curtis Samuel was ejected for his role in a fight. Crowder had a 7-95-1 receiving line Week 8 against the Eagles but otherwise has just eight catches for 56 yards all year.