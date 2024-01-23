Crowder finished the 2024 season with 16 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets and 35 punt returns for 278 yards.

The 30-year-old slot receiver rejoined his original NFL team (2015 fourth-round pick) after a three-year stint with the Jets (2019-21) and four games with the Bills in 2022. He ended up playing all 17 games, mostly working as a punt returner but also coming up with a 7-95-1 receiving line Oct. 29 against the Eagles when injuries thrust him into the lineup on offense. Crowder drew six targets the following week and then only five more the rest of the season. He's scheduled for unrestricted free agency again this offseason, with punt returns and a backup slot role representing his best path to sticking around in the NFL for another year or three.