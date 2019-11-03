Bills' John Brown: Game's leading receiver in Week 9

Brown corralled four of seven targets for 76 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 win against the Redskins.

The 29-year-old wideout has proven to be a high-floor fantasy option through the midway point of 2019, having accounted for at least five receptions or 50 receiving yards in each of his eight appearances thus far this season. While he is a low-risk play, Brown's upside is also slightly limited, as he has just two touchdowns and one performance of 100-plus yards on the year. He isn't expected to explode in Week 10 with the Bills taking on a Browns defense that entered Sunday as a top-10 unit against the pass with 222.1 yards allowed per game through the air.