Bills' John Brown: Set for Week 2
RotoWire Staff
Brown (foot) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game in Miami.
Managers got a scare when Brown missed Wednesday's practice entirely with what we can now call a minor foot injury, and he'll be ready to go Sunday, coming off a 6-70-1 performance in Week 1.
