Buffalo placed Phillips (wrist) on injured reserve Thursday.

Phillips sustained a wrist injury during the Bills' Week 15 win over the Cowboys, and after having surgery Monday, he's been placed on IR. The veteran defensive tackle has appeared in 14 games for Buffalo this season, logging 15 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. With Phillips missing time, Poona Ford is expected to see increased work on the Bills' defensive line.