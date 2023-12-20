Phillips (wrist) did not practice Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips' absence isn't surprising after the veteran defensive tackle suffered a dislocated wrist in Sunday's win over the Cowboys and underwent surgery to repair it. According to Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News, Phillips is hoping to return in time for the playoffs, if the Bills do get in, so he'll likely be sidelined the rest of the week, including Saturday's game against the Chargers.