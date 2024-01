Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Buffalo doesn't plan to open Phillips' (wrist) 21-day practice window before Sunday's divisional round game against the Chiefs, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips has spent the requisite four games on IR, but the team doesn't feel that he's in a spot to return yet. If Buffalo continues to advance in the postseason, Phillips could be a candidate to rejoin the team in later rounds.